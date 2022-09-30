SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0001

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $70,606.52 and approximately $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.