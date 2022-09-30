Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of SHOP opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

