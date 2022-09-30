Shore Capital Increases WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,290

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Shore Capital from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 731.80 ($8.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,330.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 795.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 883.17. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

