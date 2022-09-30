Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock opened at GBX 7.85 ($0.09) on Tuesday. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.78 ($0.23). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.71.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

