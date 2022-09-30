Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Zinc Media Group Price Performance

ZIN stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.42. Zinc Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

