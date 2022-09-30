Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Decreases By 47.6%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aclarion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.82 on Friday. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aclarion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

