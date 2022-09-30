Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Decreases By 57.1%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. Andritz has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Andritz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.