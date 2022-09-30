Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Drops By 42.9%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 2.89% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNOX stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

