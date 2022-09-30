Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Expands By 56.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BioNTech by 820.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 61,694 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BioNTech by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $22,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $133.60 on Friday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $374.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

