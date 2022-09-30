Short Interest in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Increases By 117.7%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Bright Green stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bright Green has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Green stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Green Co. ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Bright Green at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

