Short Interest in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Increases By 117.7%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Bright Green Price Performance
Shares of Bright Green stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bright Green has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40.
Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bright Green
About Bright Green
Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Green (BGXX)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.