Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rises By 41.8%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,884,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

