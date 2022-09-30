Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Rises By 30.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 46,456 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BSJS stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

