Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Increases By 179.3%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 179.3% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Shares of LNVGY stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.7444 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.