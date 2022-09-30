Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Drops By 51.7%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Surge Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Surge Energy

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

