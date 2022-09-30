Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Grows By 70.1%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSIGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VirTra Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $59.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John F. Givens II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,460.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VirTra by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

