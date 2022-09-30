Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Grows By 70.1%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VirTra Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $59.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John F. Givens II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,460.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

VirTra Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VirTra by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

