Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Grows By 70.1%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
VirTra Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of VTSI stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $59.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO John F. Givens II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,460.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of VirTra
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VirTra (VTSI)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.