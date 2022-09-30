Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rises By 25.1%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 879,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,237,000 after buying an additional 52,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after acquiring an additional 111,076 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $440.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.