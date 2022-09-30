Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Declines By 37.9%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of WISeKey International from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).
