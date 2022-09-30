Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Drops By 27.8%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

XELB opened at $0.98 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.