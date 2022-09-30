Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expands By 92.8%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 29.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Yatra Online by 7.4% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,695,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yatra Online by 1.2% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,115,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 680,966 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Stock Up 1.9 %

YTRA opened at $2.17 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

