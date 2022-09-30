Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Decreases By 31.5%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.9 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
YLLXF stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.
About Yellow Cake
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow Cake (YLLXF)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.