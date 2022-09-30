Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Stories

