SIMBA Storage Token (SST) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

SIMBA Storage Token (SST) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One SIMBA Storage Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SIMBA Storage Token has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar. SIMBA Storage Token has a market cap of $41.80 million and $13,436.00 worth of SIMBA Storage Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SIMBA Storage Token

SIMBA Storage Token was first traded on June 15th, 2020. SIMBA Storage Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SIMBA Storage Token is https://reddit.com/r/simbastorage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIMBA Storage Token’s official website is simba.storage. SIMBA Storage Token’s official message board is medium.com/@simbastorage. SIMBA Storage Token’s official Twitter account is @AllSesameGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIMBA Storage Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Simba aims to be a convenient and robust platform for storing bitcoins. Its solution is bringing security and efficiency benefits in long-term holding crypto assets by providing institutional-grade security storage with an easy-to-use interface and a great level of privacy. Moreover, it provides a liquid stablecoin called Simba Stablecoin (SIMBA) that is pegged to satoshi and may be used for a variety of economic activities such as remittance, day-to-day payments, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMBA Storage Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMBA Storage Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIMBA Storage Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

