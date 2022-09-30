Sime Armoyan Acquires 36,500 Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$157,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,929,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,341,849.89.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 9,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$39,690.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Sime Armoyan acquired 31,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.51 per share, with a total value of C$142,061.85.

On Friday, August 12th, Sime Armoyan acquired 225,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,021,500.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$440,000.00.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SOT.UN opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$340.74 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.77.

Slate Office REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

