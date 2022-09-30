SingularityDAO One Day Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001581 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $30.44 million and $1.18 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityDAO’s official website is www.singularitydao.ai.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.”

