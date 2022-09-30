Skillcast Group plc (SKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SKL opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.83. The company has a market cap of £19.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20. Skillcast Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.52).
