Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after buying an additional 582,173 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,242,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 504,522 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $21,572,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

