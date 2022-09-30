SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Up 9.4%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 2.57 and last traded at 2.56. 36,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,472,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMRT. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Imperial Capital started coverage on SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.92.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 42.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 51.83 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 67.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 229,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.49, for a total transaction of 1,028,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,492,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 96,501,994.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 229,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.49, for a total value of 1,028,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,492,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 96,501,994.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,230,727 shares of company stock worth $6,198,928. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

