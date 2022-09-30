Smaugs NFT (SMG) One Day Volume Hits $192.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $548,842.00 and $192.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004565 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.31 or 0.01633379 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00034587 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT (SMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 84,960,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

