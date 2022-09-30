SocialGood Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SG)

SocialGood (SG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. One SocialGood coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SocialGood has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. SocialGood has a market cap of $722,808.00 and $347,844.00 worth of SocialGood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SocialGood alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SocialGood Coin Profile

SocialGood was first traded on July 14th, 2020. SocialGood’s total supply is 9,925,753 coins. The official website for SocialGood is socialgood-foundation.com. SocialGood’s official Twitter account is @SoichiroTakaoka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SocialGood Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Social Good Project targets global expansion of the world’s first social contribution token ecosystem (Social Good Ecosystem™) using the SocialGood cryptocurrency. The more participants do what they like within this autonomously distributed Social Good Ecosystem™, which utilizes AI and blockchains, the more they can improve society.The SocialGood project is project based on blockchain technology, supported by the Japanese government and led by professionals in the fintech field.SocialGood is developed with ERC-20 (Ethereum Request for Comments: Token Standard #20) based on Ethereum. Tokens have a function as membership rights. Users can join the Social Good Ecosystem™ by purchasing tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialGood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialGood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialGood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SocialGood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SocialGood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.