Solanium Trading Down 9.8% This Week (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium was first traded on May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 99,999,840 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solanium is www.solanium.io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.