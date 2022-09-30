Sologenic Price Hits $0.13 (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $52.62 million and approximately $658,535.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,579,453 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sologenic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

