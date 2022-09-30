SonoCoin (SONO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $909,275.46

SonoCoin (SONO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $909,275.46 and $13,111.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
SonoCoin Coin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 127,957,897 coins and its circulating supply is 49,147,660 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin.
Buying and Selling SonoCoin
