Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 117,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 619,108 shares.The stock last traded at $66.87 and had previously closed at $65.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,661,000 after buying an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sony Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

