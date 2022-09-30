S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on December 12th

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

S&P Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $310.43 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $308.35 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.82 and a 200 day moving average of $362.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

