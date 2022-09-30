SparksPay (SPK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.00

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $30,395.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,714,203 coins and its circulating supply is 11,838,142 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

