SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $29,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000.

SLYV opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

