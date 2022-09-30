Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £125.02 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell bought 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £125.02 ($151.06).

On Wednesday, August 24th, Paula Bell bought 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($150.22).

On Monday, July 25th, Paula Bell bought 46 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($150.07).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 257.20 ($3.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,837.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 247.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 300 ($3.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Berenberg Bank cut Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

