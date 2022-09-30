Spore Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Spore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a total market capitalization of $582,976.39 and $1,410.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spore has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,735.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057371 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00082413 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s total supply is 37,792,811,903,623,070 coins and its circulating supply is 34,001,852,556,398,908 coins. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

