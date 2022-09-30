Sportech (LON:SPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 60000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).

Sportech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £17.50 million and a PE ratio of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.93.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

Further Reading

