Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £44,700.44 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 120,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total value of £44,700.44 ($54,012.13).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Thomas Spain acquired 13,646 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,277.16 ($7,584.78).

On Friday, August 12th, Thomas Spain acquired 20,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Thomas Spain acquired 45,364 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,691.96 ($21,377.43).

Shares of STAF stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.46) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,900.00. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.88 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.87 ($0.89).

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

