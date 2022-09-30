Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $69.02 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. Telegram | Discord | Mirror | LinkedIn | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

