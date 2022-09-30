Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.22.
Several brokerages have commented on STN. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of STN stock opened at C$60.18 on Friday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$62.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26.
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
