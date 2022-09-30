Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives $8.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Starry Group to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,328,183 shares in the company, valued at $34,017,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STRY opened at $1.44 on Friday. Starry Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starry Group will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

