Steem Dollars 1-Day Volume Tops $911,720.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00012500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007324 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010330 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,652,231 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.com.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

