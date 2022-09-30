Step Hero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Step Hero has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $25,002.69 and $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.61 or 1.00140214 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00057342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00082637 BTC.

About Step Hero

HERO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.