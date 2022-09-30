Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lifted to Buy at CL King

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOO. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

