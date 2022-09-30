Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VZLA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vizsla Silver from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$2.65 price target on the stock.

VZLA stock opened at 1.13 on Tuesday. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of 0.91 and a fifty-two week high of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.20.

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by 0.02. On average, analysts expect that Vizsla Silver will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vizsla Silver stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.62% of Vizsla Silver worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

