STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $33.10

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $31.08. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 69,816 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.