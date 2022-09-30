Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Stock Down 9.7 %
Shares of Katapult stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Katapult has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Katapult (KPLT)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.