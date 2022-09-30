Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Katapult has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Katapult

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Katapult by 36.0% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Katapult by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Katapult during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

