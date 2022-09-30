Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Put Options (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,177 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,429% compared to the average volume of 404 put options.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXB opened at $106.47 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

